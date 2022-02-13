Manulife Financial Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.32.

MFC stock opened at C$27.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The company has a market cap of C$53.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.79. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$22.76 and a 52 week high of C$28.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

