Mariner LLC Acquires 14,153 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,980 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after buying an additional 3,648,866 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16,607.2% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,354,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,781,000 after buying an additional 1,346,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,383,000 after buying an additional 1,069,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $81.73 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

