Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mariner LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,251 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after buying an additional 193,129 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,077,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,018,000 after purchasing an additional 898,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,066,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,470,000 after purchasing an additional 117,237 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

