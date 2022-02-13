Mariner LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,537 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

EXAS opened at $80.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.98. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.80 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.