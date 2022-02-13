Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

