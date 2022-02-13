Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 17,935 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 779 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $31,160.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $34,090.20.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

