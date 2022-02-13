Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.31. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

