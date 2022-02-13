Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $152.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.76. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.77 and a 12 month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

