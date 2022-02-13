Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 1,000,690 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,584,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.