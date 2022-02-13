Marshall Wace LLP Has $20.46 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,412 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $20,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after buying an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,212 shares of company stock worth $9,182,287. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $441.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $436.24 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $545.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.17.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

