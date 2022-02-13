Marshall Wace LLP Has $26.72 Million Stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403,120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $26,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CD. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $5.05 on Friday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $114.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

