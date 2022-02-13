Marshall Wace LLP Sells 534,569 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 534,569 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $19,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.92%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 124.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

