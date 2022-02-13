MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Short Interest Down 65.0% in January

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MSRT remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 989,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,864. MassRoots has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
About MassRoots
