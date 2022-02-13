MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Short Interest Down 65.0% in January

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MSRT remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 989,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,864. MassRoots has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get MassRoots alerts:

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.