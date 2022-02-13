Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Raised to $32.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Mattel by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 383.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 127,417 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 151.6% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Mattel by 25.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Mattel by 111,843.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 82,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

