Maxcoin (MAX) Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $493,912.43 and approximately $187.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.12 or 0.99957249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00062809 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.52 or 0.00244702 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014273 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00150804 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.16 or 0.00298200 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005531 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001291 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

