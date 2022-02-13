MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires 324 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $239.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

