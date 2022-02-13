MD Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,857. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

