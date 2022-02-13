MD Financial Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $22.83 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

