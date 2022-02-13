MD Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 739.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 45,086 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.