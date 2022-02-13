Meme Price Reaches $409.51 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.82 or 0.00246501 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005726 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000883 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016858 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002213 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.