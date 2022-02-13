MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,304.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $66,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,550,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,091.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $957.60 and a 12-month high of $2,006.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,149.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,470.82. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.22 and a beta of 1.54.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

