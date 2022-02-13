Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

NYSE MSB opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 95.32% and a return on equity of 233.34%. The company had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.56%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 37.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 27,506 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 48.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 92.2% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.