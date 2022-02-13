MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Up 115.6% in January

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a growth of 115.6% from the January 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGF. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

MGF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,316. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.0256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

