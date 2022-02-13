Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 2,050.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MICR opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. Micron Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

