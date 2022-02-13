MiL.k Market Capitalization Hits $68.37 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a market cap of $68.37 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00044687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.72 or 0.06799769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,285.31 or 0.99846768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00047158 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00049224 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

