Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MIME. Stephens increased their target price on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Mimecast by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

