Mina Price Hits $2.34 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Mina has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00005585 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $882.23 million and $26.55 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,860.00 or 0.06828498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,805.67 or 0.99814574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00046560 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00048180 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 377,173,275 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

