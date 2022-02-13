Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,511,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,876,000 after acquiring an additional 350,818 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.09.

MRTX opened at $102.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.55 and a fifty-two week high of $211.76.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.