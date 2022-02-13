Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.19 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $90.19 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00044220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.39 or 0.06769005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,043.75 or 1.00089894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00046840 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00048924 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

