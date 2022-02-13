Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 814.3% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of MITFY stock remained flat at $$3.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.