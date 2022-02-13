Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Lowered to $65.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $51.25 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

