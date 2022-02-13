Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Earnings Results

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.900-$3.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.90-$3.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $144.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.59. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $143.25 and a 52-week high of $231.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on MHK shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

