Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. Moncler has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $80.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.03.

MONRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

