Monero Classic (XMC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $22,408.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $4.42 million and $22,408.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.92 or 0.00409282 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

