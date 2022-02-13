MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 27,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,763,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

MGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $790.35 million, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, CRO Grant A. Lines purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peggy Vaughan bought 44,977 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

