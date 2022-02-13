Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $530.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.11.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR opened at $424.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $451.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.66. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,529,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,551 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.