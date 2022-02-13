Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $530.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.11.
MPWR opened at $424.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $451.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.66. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,529,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,551 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
