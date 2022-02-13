Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.08

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.08 and last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 3244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,660,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monro by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 107,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Monro by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 45,634 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 766,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Monro by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,958 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

