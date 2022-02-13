Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.40.

GLUE stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

