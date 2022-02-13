Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.400-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Moody’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.40-12.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.82.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $332.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.79. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $272.60 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

