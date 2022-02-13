Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Lowered to $378.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $417.00 to $378.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

MCO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

Moody’s stock opened at $332.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.79. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $272.60 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

