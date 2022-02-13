Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $312,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $218.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.59 and its 200 day moving average is $235.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

