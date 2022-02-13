Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 54,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $322,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,399,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after acquiring an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,748,000 after acquiring an additional 600,465 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of APH stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

