Morgan Stanley Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in eBay were worth $292,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 10.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,693 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 227.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 289,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 200,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.71.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,306 shares of company stock worth $833,999. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

