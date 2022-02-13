Morgan Stanley Has $306.65 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,057,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,076 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $306,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $211,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,056,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $79.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

