Morgan Stanley Has $335.82 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,184,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Baidu were worth $335,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Baidu by 82.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 35.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU opened at $160.64 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.