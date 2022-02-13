Morgan Stanley Has $356.99 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,201,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $356,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

PSA stock opened at $358.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.59. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $226.54 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

