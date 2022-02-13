Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.92) to GBX 276 ($3.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.73) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 356.57 ($4.82).

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 266.20 ($3.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.15. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 213.60 ($2.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 359 ($4.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 249.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.35.

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.20), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($39,291.68).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

