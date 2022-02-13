Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Network International (LON:NETW)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NETW. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 492 ($6.65).

Network International stock opened at GBX 239.90 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.97. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 234.40 ($3.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 459.90 ($6.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.43.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

