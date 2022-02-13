MRC Global (MRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $642.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.33. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MRC Global by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

