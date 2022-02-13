Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

MWA stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

